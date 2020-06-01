To facilitate your bank related activities, we share with you the dates when the banks would be closed during the month of June so that you can carry out your undertakings by planning well in advance.

We have included bank holidays from different states and Union Territories of India.

In view of the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many banks have reduced the working hours of the employees to promote social distancing.

Here is the full list of bank holidays in June 2020:

June 7, 2020 – Sunday

June 13, 2020 – Second Saturday

June 14, 2020 – Sunday

June 21, 2020 – Sunday

June 27, 2020 – Saturday

June 28, 2020 – Sunday

Tentative list of bank holidays that may be observed by various states:

June 15, 2020 – Y.M.A. Day/Raja Sankranti (Aizawl & Bhubaneswar, Monday)

June 18, 2020 – Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday (Jammu & Kashmir, Thursday)

June 30, 2020 – Remna Ni (Mizoram, Tuesday)

June 23, 2020 – Ratha Yatra (Odisha, Tuesday)

June 5, 2020 – Saga Dawa (Sikkim, Friday)

Besides, several banks will remain shut state-wise as per their local-festivals holidays.

Customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches to know about the working days of the banks in their regions.

PS: In the case of a month with five Saturdays, the fifth Saturday will be a working day.

Disclaimer: All precautions have been taken to gather the most accurate information about the Bank Holiday dates for the month of June 2020. However, readers are advised to verify with their local branches to corroborate the same.