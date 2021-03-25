People planning to visit their banks in the coming days need to take note that from Saturday (March 27) till next Sunday (April 4), all private and public banks will function only for two days. So, you have only two options i.e. either complete bank-related work this week or wait till April 3.

These banks will remain closed across the country for three days in a row, starting from 27 March to March 29 due to second Saturday and Holi.

It is worth mentioning that March 31 is not a holiday but banks will remain shut on account of the last day of the financial year.

It is to be noted that not all bank holidays are observed across the country. According to the RBI calendar, banks are closed for four Sundays and two Saturdays. Other than this, banks remain shut on gazetted holidays across the country.

Recently, bank unions had observed a two-day nationwide strike to protest against the privatisation of government-run banks.