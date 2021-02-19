Petrol price crossed Rs 90 per litre mark in the national capital after the state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) increased the automobile fuel rates for eleventh consecutive day. As per the latest notification of OMCs, petrol and diesel price were raised by 31-35 paise across all major metropolitan cities.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges.

After this latest hike, petrol in Delhi is now priced at Rs 90.19 a litre and diesel Rs 80.60 a litre. In major cities like Mumbai, Bhopal, Aurangabad, Indore, Thane, Jaipur, Kolhapur, Nagpur, and Nashik, the retail price of petrol hovered around Rs 100 per litre. These cities fall under Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan-states that have one of the highest levels of local levies on petroleum products in the country.

In the last 11 days (since February 9), the price has gone up by Rs 3.24 per litre for petrol while the diesel rate has risen by Rs 3.47 a litre.

In Mumbai, petrol prices rose to Rs 96.32 a litre and Diesel prices are now at Rs 87.32 a litre.

In other metros like Chennai and Kolkata petrol is now at Rs 92.25 per litre and Rs 91.41 per litre.

Similarly, retail price of diesel in Kolkata is now at Rs 84.19 per litre and in Chennai it is at Rs 85.63 a litre.

The increase on Friday has followed the firming global oil prices (both product and crude) earlier. After crossing $ 65 a barrel mark earlier this week, crude has softened a bit to hover around $ 63 a barrel now.

The petrol and diesel prices have increased 23 times in 2021 with the two auto fuels increasing by Rs 6.48 and Rs 6.73 per litre respectively so far this year.

On Wednesday, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had blamed output cut by oil-producing nations for the rally in international oil prices that have translated into higher retail rates in India.