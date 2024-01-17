Adani Group to invest Rs 12,400 Cr in Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani group at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The conglomerate announced investments worth Rs 12,400 crore in the state.

The Telangana government and the Adani group signed four Memoranda of Understanding for investments worth Rs 12,400 crore in the state for multiple projects. While Adani Green Energy will invest Rs 5,000 crore for setting up two pumped storage projects in Telangana with a capacity of 1350mw, Adani ConneX Data Centres will set up a data centre campus for Rs 5,000 crore in Chandanvelly.

Ambuja Cements, another entity of the group will invest about Rs 1,400 crore for setting up a cement grinding unit in Telangana with a capacity of six million tonne per annum. Adani Group’s Aerospace and Defence will invest another Rs 1,000 crore in counter drone systems and missile development and manufacturing centres at the Adani Aerospace and Defence Park in Hyderabad.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister assured Adani that the state government will provide required amenities, infrastructure and support for the projects. According to the statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, Adani said “ The new government in Telangana has been extremely investor friendly and with the new planned policies, should attract more investments. Adani group will continue growing in Telangana at high space with the provided.”

Reddy and the Congress had drawn flak from the Opposition — BJP and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) –for hobnobbing with the Adanis since party MP Rahul Gandhi often attacks Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of being partisan towards Gautam Adani.

Just a few days ago, the Chief Minister had met a delegation from Adani group led by Karan Adani, CEO of Adani Ports and SEZ, sparking controversy.