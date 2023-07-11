TN govt declares Kamraj’s birth anniversary as Education Development Day

Aimed at eradicating illiteracy, the Tamil Nadu government has declared July 15, the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj, as Education Development Day.

From this academic year (2023-24), all the schools will be decorated on the day and floral tributes paid to the photograph of Late K. Kamaraj.

In its order, the state education department has directed that uniform-clad students would decorate the school premises and pay tribute to the leader.

Advertisement

Schools have been further directed to conduct motivational speeches along with other activities like competitions among students in essay writing, painting, and poetry. Prizes will also be given away to encourage the spirit of education put forward by Kamaraj.

Notably, K. Kamaraj popularly known as Kamarajar was the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu from 13 April 1954 to October 2, 1963. He was popularly known as the ‘King Maker’ in Indian politics.

He was also the president of the Indian National Congress for four years from 1964-67 and was instrumental in making Lal Bahadur Shastri the Prime Minister after the passing away of Jawaharlal Nehru.