Nadda accuses BJD of importing outsider for Odisha’s leadership

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday played Odia pride card by making an apparently veiled hint at influential Tamil Nadu-born bureaucrat-turned-politician VK Padian, whom the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is grooming as his successor.

Nadda, while addressing an election rally at Ambapua in Berhampur Parliamentary constituency in Odisha’s Ganjam district, launched a blistering attack on the Biju Janata Dal government, saying that the BJD chief is importing an outsider for future leadership while there is no dearth of Odia leaders.

Expressing dismay over Patnaik’s patronization of non-Odias, Nadda said: “It seems as if there are no Odias to take up the leadership in Odisha. BJD is importing leaders from outside. The son of the soil has to be made a leader. Attempt is being made to bring an outsider to lead Odisha.”

People have to remain cautious as BJD thinks there are no leaders in Odisha. The manner in which outsiders are being patronized by Naveen Patnaik, is a matter of grave concern, he said.

Voters will give a fitting reply in the upcoming election by pressing a button on BJP’s lotus symbol, Nadda said, alleging that the BJD Government in Odisha is mired in corrupt practices.

It may be noted here that the Odisha unit of BJP on Wednesday last had released an Odia catalogue, titled (pachis barsha ra papa pedi) ‘25 years’ box of sins’, highlighting the misrule of Patnaik-led BJD government and Patnaik’s trusted aide Pandian’s unbridled grip over the Odisha administration.

“VK Pandian, a non-Odia leader within the BJD, has no understanding of Odia traditions. This non-Odia leader exerts influence in the government. This is an affront to the 4.5 crore Odias,” the catalogue noted.

Pandian, a Tamil Nadu born former IAS officer and closest aide of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, had joined the BJD ahead of election in November last. Pandian, appointed as chairman of 5T with Cabinet rank, is understood to have shouldered the mantle of ticket distribution and election management with tacit approval of party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.