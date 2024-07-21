Delhi govt releases Rs 100-crore fund for its Delhi University colleges

The Delhi government has released about Rs 100 crore for colleges of Delhi University in the second quarter that are funded by the state government, an official statement said.

Higher education minister Atishi approved the second quarter installment for these 12 colleges funded by the Delhi government.

A budgetary provision of about Rs 400 crore has been made by the Kejriwal government for these colleges in the financial year 2024-25, and ever since the AAP government came to power in Delhi, the budget given to these colleges has been increased more than three times, reflecting the government’s commitment towards education, the statement added.

The higher education minister stated, “Education has always been the biggest priority for the Kejriwal government. Ever since Kejriwal’s government came to power in Delhi, every year the biggest share in the budget is allotted to education.”

“Along with schools, the Kejriwal Government focused on higher education and opened three new universities and expanded the existing universities. The 12 Delhi University colleges fully funded by the Delhi government play an important role in higher education in Delhi,” she said further.

Atishi further claimed that many issues of financial mismanagement have come to the fore in these colleges in the last few years, but the Delhi government has decided that the teachers and students of those colleges should not suffer due to the mistakes of the management and administration.

The minister stressed that keeping in mind the welfare of teachers, their medical benefits, pension benefits which were struck due to financial mismanagement, the Kejriwal government is releasing a fund of Rs 100 crore in the second quarter for these 12 colleges of DU.

The 12 colleges of Delhi University fully funded by the state government are Acharya Narendra Dev College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Bhagini Nivedita College, Bhaskaracharya College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences, Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Maharaja Agrasen College, Maharishi Valmiki College, Shaheed Rajguru College and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies.