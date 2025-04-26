Pahalgam attack: Pak PM says ready to participate in any “neutral and transparent” investigation

Days after India announced punitive measures against Pakistan over its involvement in a brutal terrorist attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his willingness to participate in a “neutral and transparent” investigation into the attack, a leading Pakistani daily reported on Saturday.

Shehbaz made the remarks while addressing a passing-out parade at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul.

He said: “The recent tragedy in Pahalgam is yet another example of this perpetual blame game, which must come to a grinding halt. Continuing with its role as a responsible country, Pakistan is open to participating in any neutral, transparent and credible investigation.”

The Pakistani Prime Minister’s remarks came after India announced suspension of the Indus Water Treaty along with several other punitive measures against Pakistan for its role in the Pahalgam terror against.

At least 26 people, including a foreign national, were killed in the targeted attack on tourists at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Earlier, responding to India’s decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty, Pakistan had said any such move would be seen as an “act of war” and announced a series of steps, including blocking its airspace for India, and the suspension of all trade activities.

After a meeting of its top committee on security, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Pakistan Prime Minister’s Office said Islamabad has decided to keep all bilateral agreements with India, including the Shimla Pact, in abeyance.

Pakistan will also close down the Wagah Border Post, with immediate effect, and all cross-border transit from India through this route shall be suspended.