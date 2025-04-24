Sachdeva accuses Atishi of making false claim on development of Kirari

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva slammed AAP leader Atishi for visiting the Kirari Assembly constituency and making claims on the development work in the area.

Stating that her claim is false, Sachdeva said Kirari is an assembly constituency where streets remain water-logged for nine months of the year, whether it rains or not. This is the experience of the past ten years.

Advertisement

He alleged due to the neglect of the area during the then Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government over the past ten years, Kirari, which is one of Delhi’s largest constituencies, lacks a good school, college, and hospital.

Advertisement

He further claimed that just like Okhla, Ballimaran, and Seelampur, AAP’s repeated victories in Kirari are not due to development work, but caste and religious vote-bank politics.

The Delhi BJP chief demanded that Atishi should answer that if her party’s MLA had brought development to Kirari, why did the party had to remove him.

Meanwhile, AAP leader and Delhi Assembly LoP Atishi laid the foundation stone of a community hall in the area.