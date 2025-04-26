Senior Pak Army attache caught on tape making throat slit gesture at Indian community protesters in London

A senior Pakistani Army official was caught on camera making threatening gestures at Indian community members who were holding a protest outside the Pakistani High Commission in London.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Colonel Taimur Rahat, Pakistan Army and Air Advisor in the High Commission in London is seen making throat slit gesture at the protesters.

He also held a poster of Indian Air Force Group Captian Abhinandan Varthaman, who was briefly captured by Pakistani Army following India’s air strike in 2019.

Hundreds of Indian communtiy members had gathered outisde the Pakistani High Commission building in London to protest against the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian government has claimed Pakistan played a role in the attack and announced several punitive measures against Islamabad, including the suspension of Indus water treaty.

On Tuesday, 26 people, mostly tourists from across the country were gunned down by terrorist at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam town in Jammu and Kashmir. A local and a Nepali national.were also among the deceased.

The survivors claimed that it was a targeted attack as terrorists asked the tourists their religion before shooting them.