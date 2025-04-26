PM Modi distributes over 51,000 appointment letters in govt jobs to new recruits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasised that India’s “growth has been inclusive as the “participation of women has risen in every sector.”

“Three of the top five toppers in this year’s UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) exam are women,” Mr Modi said while adding that “over 90 lakh self-help groups have more than 10 crore women working for them.”

Advertisement

After distributing over 51000 appointment letters at the 15th edition of Rozgar Mela via videoconferencing to newly recruited Central government employees in different departments, Mr Modi also underlined that “it’s a time for unprecedented opportunities for youth.”

Advertisement

“The foundation of any nation’s progress and success lies in its youth, when the youth actively participate in nation-building, the nation experiences rapid development and establishes its identity on the global stage,” the Prime Minister asserted while distributing appointment letters.

Asserting that “three of the top five toppers in this year’s UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) exam are women, Mr Modi underlined that “over 90 lakh self-help groups have more than 10 crore women working for them.”

“India’s women power is reaching new heights in fields ranging from bureaucracy to space and science, the government is also focusing on empowering rural women,” he added.

“India’s youth are showcasing their immense potential to the world through their hard work and innovation,” he said further stating that the government is ensuring, at every step that employment and self-employment opportunities for the country’s youth continue to grow.

Emphasizing that production and export in automobile and footwear industries have hit new records, generating employment in huge numbers Mr Modi announced that his government is taking several measures to ensure that the opportunities for employment and self-employment keeps growing.

The job fair was held at 47 locations simultaneously across the country. This is in line with the Centre’s commitment to accord top priority to employment generation, a government release said.

He said that in the budget, the government has announced the Manufacturing Mission, with a goal to promote the ‘Make in India’ initiative and provide India’s youth with the opportunity to create globally standardized products.

“Manufacturing Mission will not only support millions of MSMEs and small entrepreneurs across the country, but will also open up new employment opportunities nationwide,” he said.

The Prime Minister announced that “Mumbai will soon host the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 and this event places the nation’s youth at its core, providing young creators with such a platform for the first time.”

“For innovators in media, gaming, and entertainment, WAVES is an unprecedented opportunity to showcase their talent.” said Mr Modi.

Reasserting that the International Monetary Fund has said India will remain the fastest-growing major economy, asserting that employment opportunities will be rising in every sector, Mr Modi noted the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) to be held in Mumbai will also be a big opportunity for youngsters to showcase their skills on a global platform.

“They will also get to understand Artificial Intelligence and immersive media, and the event will infuse a new energy into the sphere of digital content,” he said.