Delhi govt to flag-off 1,111 GPS-enabled water tankers for summer

In a major move to tackle the water needs of Delhi during the peak summer season, the Delhi government will roll out 1,111 GPS-enabled water tankers on Sunday.

The initiative, aimed at boosting the water supply across areas with limited or no piped water access, will be flagged off from Nirankari Ground in Burari.

Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma inspected the site early morning before the rollout.

Announcing the move on Friday, Verma said the deployment of these tankers is part of a larger mission to ensure timely and transparent water delivery to citizens.

“We are working with utmost dedication to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of water for all on time,” he said.

“This initiative is not just about delivering water but about bringing accountability, transparency, and dignity to every citizen who depends on us for this service,” Verma added.

Meanwhile, several BJP leaders reached the Nirankari Ground to attend the flag-off ceremony.

Delhi BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat told IANS, “Tankers were the most important thing for the people of Delhi during the scorching summers. Additionally, these tankers are equipped with trackers to ensure transparency and accountability. This is done to ensure that the people do not face any problem.”

Delhi BJP MP Yogender Chandolia blamed the previous Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government for making the people of the national capital suffer during the summers.

“Today is a historic day for Delhi. Earlier, the corrupt government of Kejriwal made the people suffer by facilitating the tanker mafia. These tanker mafias used to steal water and sell it at increased prices. Now, with the new GPS, they would not be able to do so,” Chandolia told IANS.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MLA Ravinder Negi said, “The tanker mafias will be tackled with this new system. With this new initiative, the people of Delhi will not face any problem related to water during summer.”

To ensure effective monitoring, a newly established Command Centre at the Nirankari Ground will track the tankers in real time.

The state-of-the-art facility will monitor movement, speed, and delivery times, allowing officials to ensure that each tanker reaches its destination promptly and efficiently, according to the Delhi Jal Board.

This initiative is a part of the Delhi Jal Board’s broader strategy to modernise the city’s water distribution system. The plan includes not only improvements in supply but also stringent oversight to curb water theft, misuse, and uneven distribution across the capital.