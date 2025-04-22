Delhiites suffering due to power cuts: Atishi

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Atishi on Tuesday claimed that Delhiites are suffering due to power cuts in the national capital.

In a post on X, she wrote, “Yesterday, Delhi’s temperature reached 40 degrees. Even in this scorching heat, many areas experienced power outages for hours at night.”

Attacking Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, she said, “Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says there are no power cuts in Delhi, people are lighting candles themselves and enjoying candlelight dinners. Rekha Gupta ji you are the Chief Minister of Delhi. Please don’t ridicule Delhiites like this.”

“People are in distress. Address the issue of power cuts they are facing,” Atishi said.

Highlighting the real-time complaints she received last night, she said, “At 11:05 pm, a resident from Bhajanpura complained of a power cut lasting more than half an hour. At 12:44 am, people from C-Block, Sangam Vihar said there was no electricity in their area. At 1:51 am, a resident of Kamla Nagar reported a power outage lasting over an hour. At 1:52 am, a person from Jeevan Park, Uttam Nagar said they had no power for over an hour. At 1:53 am, a resident from Sector 2, Dwarka reported a two-hour power outage.”

“Rekha Gupta ji, are all these Delhiites lying? Are the residents of Kamla Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Bhogal, and Uttam Nagar all lying? Have they all turned off their lights voluntarily and lit candles for candlelight dinners?” Atishi questioned.