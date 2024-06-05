Odisha records marginal increase in elephant population: Report

Odisha recorded a marginal 6% increase in elephant population in the last seven years while the rise in male adult pachyderms was substantial during the period, the All Odisha elephant census-2024 report released by forest, environment and climate change department said on Wednesday.

The last census conducted in 2017 counted 1970 elephants while the latest census found an increase in 122 elephants at 6% growth rate.

As many as 2098 elephants were counted in 38 Forest Divisions. This included 313 adult tuskers, 13 adult makhna, 748 adult female, 148 sub-adult male, 282 sub-adult female, 209 juvenile and 385 calves.

There were no elephants in 13 Divisions. Last elephant census was carried out in 2017 wherein 1976 elephants were counted which included 212 adult tuskers, 10 adult makhna, 816 adult cow, 122 sub-adult male, 276 sub-adult female, 38 of unknown sex, 203 juvenile and 299 calves, the report said.

There has been a substantial increase in the population of tuskers to the extent of 40% during the last seven years. This has resulted in a healthy ratio of adult male to females and also a significant number of young ones in the entire population, according to the census report.

Though there is marginal increase in elephant population in the State, but significant increase in elephant population was noticed in in Angul, Athgarh, Dhenkanal, Baripada, Chandaka, Khordha, Bonai and Keonjhar forest divisions whereas decrease was noticed in Similipal North, Similipal South, Balasore, Rairangpur, Bolangir, Parlakhemundi and few other Forest Divisions.

This may be due to the overall change in movement patterns of the elephants in the State for their foraging habit and change in land use pattern.

Odisha now has a large, well established elephant population with a stable age distribution with a growth rate of around 3%.

Elephant death during the last five years has been within the range of 3% to 4.5% of the total population, the least being during 2023-24.

It is estimated that 2100-2200 elephants use the Odisha Forest during a year, as there is interstate migration from Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal.

All Odisha Elephant Census-2024 exercise has been carried out in the entire state in the areas having elephant movement. The three days census exercise was undertaken from 22 May to 24 May in 48 Divisions across 28 Districts of the State.

The objectives of the elephant census were to establish the trend of the elephant population over the years and to have the structure and composition of the population.

The census exercise has followed the traditional method of count by direct sighting involving more than 5700 persons. Besides, wildlife enthusiasts, voluntary agencies, research scholars and academicians also participated in the census in addition to regular field staff and squad members.

After analysing the census data and considering all the inter-state, inter-division and inter-circle elephant movements and excluding the overlapping elephant data, the final data for All Odisha Elephant Census- 2024 was prepared.