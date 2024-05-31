18 succumb to suspected sunstroke in Odisha in last 24 hours

Odisha, currently experiencing severe heat wave conditions with mercury hovering above 40 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state, recorded 18 suspected sunstroke deaths in the last 24 hours, an official said on Friday.

The districts of Sundargarh and Jharsuguda recorded 12 and six suspected sunstroke deaths, respectively on Thursday with the government issuing advisory asking the people to stop outdoor activities for four peak hours from 11 am. Prior to this, the State has logged five confirmed sunstroke deaths in the current summer season.

“The district authorities across the State in general and in central, northern and western districts in particular have been put on alert to keep a close watch on the situation”, said Satyabrata Sahu, Special Relief Commissioner.

The death of 16 persons possibly due to sunstroke is being medically inquired into. On the basis of the post mortem report, it will be ascertained whether fatalities were related to sunstroke, Sahu said.

Meanwhile IMD’s Bhubaneswar regional centre has issued a heat wave warning for the next five days in 19 districts of the State.

While six parliamentary constituencies and 42 assembly segments are going to polls on Saturday, authorities in the poll-bound districts are directed to initiate precautionary measures to ensure the safety of voters, added the official.