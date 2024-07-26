Saurabh Srivastava thanks Naveen Patnaik for retaining him as BJD media coordinator

Biju Janata Dal leader Saurabh Srivastava has expressed his gratitude to the party’s national president and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for retaining him as the Media Coordinator for Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in New Delhi.

In a social media post on ‘X’, Srivastava thanked Patnaik for reposing faith in him.

“I humbly and wholeheartedly thank BJD Odisha National President and former Odisha CM and my source of inspiration, Shree Naveen Patnaik Sir for reposing his faith in me. I am blessed to work under your leadership and promise to give it everything it takes to match up to the expectations and faith shown to me. Jai Jagannath,” Srivastava posted.

The decision to retain Srivastava in his role as BJD’s media coordinator in New Delhi was communicated by Patnaik in an official letter.

“I am glad to inform you that you continue as Media Coordinator, Biju Janata Dal, in New Delhi until further orders,” stated Patnaik.