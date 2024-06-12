Odisha Secretariat thrown open for journalists after 4 years

Doors of Odisha Secretariat, the epicentre of State’s administration, were thrown open for journalists on Wednesday hours after Mohan Charan Majhi was sworn in as the eastern State’s first BJP Chief Minister.

It’s pertinent to note here that the Secretariat, otherwise called Lok Seva Bhawan, had remained out of bounds for journalists for almost four years with the outgoing Naveen Patnaik Government having prohibited their entry into the Bhawan.

The prohibition was clamped when the Covid-19 pandemic spread its tentacles. It was not lifted after Covid scourge receded even though scribes besides the Opposition had sought its withdrawal to uphold a healthy democratic norm.

The important governmental policy decisions including those adopted in the Cabinet meeting were reeled out to the media through press releases. It had left the media fraternity hugely disappointed as many felt that the then Patnaik Government was intent on muzzling the fourth estate.

Opposition BJP and Congress had earlier on the floor of the Assembly demanded the Odisha Government to allow journalists into Lok Seva Bhawan and Assembly Press Gallery and lobby for news coverage. But the outgoing government paid little heed to it leaving the media fraternity high and dry.

The BJP had made it a poll issue during campaigning and committed that the BJP if voted to power will lift the undemocratic practice and will allow the journalists into the Secretariat for performing professional duty.

The Information and Public Relations Department in a departure from outgoing government’s practice had extended an invitation on behalf of Chief Minister Majhi to interact with the journalists at the Secretariat. The new CM Majhi later had a healthy interaction with the media men and sought their cooperation for good governance in the State.