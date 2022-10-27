Sherlock Holmes in Bengali: Sherlock Holmes, the timeless favourite detective is still ruling over hearts of its fans. Much ink has been spilled to write about the famous fictional sleuth created by the author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Many actors have taken on the challenge of portraying the character on celluloid.

Whether on the pages of a novel or on the big screen, Sherlock Holmes has always been a hit. But this time Sherlock Holmes is coming to create waves in Tollywood. Director Sayantan Ghosal is bringing the character on screen with his upcoming film Saralakkha Holmes, a Bengali version of Sherlock Holmes. Actor Rishav Basu is roped-in to play the character of the sleuth.

The film will be an adaptation of the Sherlock Holmes story; The Hound of the Baskervilles. Padmanava Dasgupta is penning down the screenplay and dialogue, whereas the story is being adapted by Sanjib Banerji. Although the titular character Saralakkha Holmes draws inspiration from Sherlock Holmes, several changes are being made for the sake of the screenplay.

Produced by Eskay movies, the film will have an ensemble cast including Rishav Basu, Arna Mukhopadhyay, Rajnandini Paul, Gaurav Chakrabarty, Shaheb Chattopadhyay, Kanchan Mullick and Shataf Figar.

The makers took to social media to unveil the first look teaser of the film on Tuesday and wrote that nothing escapes the eyes of Saralakkha, let’s begin with the monster of Baskervilles. The high on action film will unfold with Saralakkha, who was brought up in Kolkata but now settled in London and gets into an investigation with his friend, to be played by Arna Mukhopadhyay.

Director Sayantan Ghosal hailed for his adventure thrillers like Jawker Dhan, Alinagarer Golokdhadha, Satyanweshi Byomkesh or Sagardwipey Jawker Dhan has gone an extra mile to explore the genre of adventure with Saralakkha Holmes.

On the other hand, Rishav Basu has been attracting attention since his debut work. He captivated the hearts of the audience with his performance in Tathagata Mukherjee’s fantasy film Bhotbhoti and Hoichoi web series Shrikanto. Though his look in the adventure film Saralakkha Holmes hasn’t yet been revealed, audiences are eagerly waiting to see how Rishav aces the character of the sleuth. The film will go on floors soon.