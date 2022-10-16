Phire Aye, a story of three journalists, releases on December 2

Director Amit Dasgupta aka K2 is gearing up for his upcoming Bengali film Phire Aye which brings forth the story of three journalists. Produced by Payel Majumdar, the film locks the release date on December 2, this year.

An ensemble cast including Biswajit Chakraborty, Anamika Saha, Bodhisatta Majumdar, Soma Chatterjee, Rish Biswas, Biplob, and others will share the screen playing pivotal roles.

The crux of the story follows three journalists Tiasa, Ayush, and Jinia. Tiasa’s sole purpose in life is to deliver accurate news to people, whereas Jinia wants fame and money. Her only concern is to fulfill her family responsibilities.

On the other hand, Ayush sets foot in the city of Kolkata with his dreams. He meets Jinia at work and falls in love. But can never express his feelings to her.

Tiasa was on a sting operation to expose the scandals of a political leader to the masses. On the night of one such special operation, she gets rescued from danger by a guy named Adi, another major character in the film. Gradually a sweet relationship developed between the two.

Incidentally, events take a different turn when Tiasa gets hold of some pieces of evidence of anti-social activities by the Women’s Association leader. Tiasa went on to expose the truth and loses her job and when that too couldn’t stop her, she gets murdered. To take avenge her death, Jinia walks along the wrong route. The film will answer what happens next.

Speaking about the crime thriller, director K2 shared, “Phire Aye is my third Bengali feature film and it deals with the story of an indomitable journalist who thinks reporting is not just her profession but her duty to serve the nation. The characters are true-to-life and the film itself is a mirror of the societal practices of the present world. We, the common people often fall prey to fabricated and biased news. What consequences can a false story lead to, is what we tried to portray in the film.”

The music of the film is done by Rish and Simran. Sony Biswas and P Raju took the charge of cinematography. The film hits the theatre on December 2, this year.