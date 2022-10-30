Mekhla Dasgupta’s music single ‘Tor Adore’ features Sayak and Tanisha

Mekhla Dasgupta’s new music single ‘Tor Adore’ brings together actors Tanisha Mullick and Sayak Chakraborty in the lead. Composed by Gaurav Gupta, the coming-of-age love anthem weaves a melody of melancholy.

Beautifully sung by Mekhla, the soulful track has more reasons to fall for. The heartwarming lyrics are penned down by Hrishi Pandey.

The song is shot in Puri and beautifully captures the layers of emotions. It has been directed by Gaurav Gupta and Tiasha Bhattacharya.

Speaking about the new music video, Tanisha Mullick shared, “The story we tried to present through the music video will touch the hearts of every generation. I hope people will like the song. It aptly suited the voice of Mekhla in an oddly beautiful way. I personally thank Gaurav Gupta and his team for creating such a beautiful track and a huge thanks to Hrishi for the amazing lyrics which will truly delight everyone. I would request everyone to watch the music video on my YouTube channel and shower some love.”

Talking about his experience, actor Sayak Chakraborty said, “We had a wonderful time shooting the song in Puri. As a foodie, I enjoyed it a lot relishing on dishes and spending a fun time with the team. The production house made my days there. The music video has been released on YouTube, so I’ll request everyone to spare out some time and listen to it. Hope everyone will like it.”

Singer Mekhla Dasgupta said, “I really enjoyed singing the song. Gaurav composed it beautifully and Hrishi Pandey wrote it down in an enthralling way. I think everyone will appreciate this song, especially the youngsters.”

‘Tor Adore’ featuring Tanisha Mullick and Sayak Chakraborty in the melodious voice of Mekhla Dasgupta has been released on the YouTube channel ‘Tanisha Fashion.’