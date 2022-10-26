Mahishasur Marddini: Actress Rituparna Sengupta has always been ahead of the curve in portraying characters depicting strong women and the silent struggles of women against patriarchy.

Her upcoming film Mahishasur Marddini is another exemplary depiction of the theme and the seasoned actress thought Diwali is the right time to talk about the film. “The festival of lights destroys all the negativity and enlightens our souls, similarly our film Mahishasur Marddini is about defeating the demons of patriarchal society to bring in new light to women who everyday suffer at their hands. I thought Diwali is the right time to speak about this and spread the message of protecting women rights,” said the actress.

Rituparna Sengupta, undoubtedly one of the busiest actresses of tinsel town who juggles multiple projects, never misses a chance to celebrate Diwali in all glitz and glory. Unlike every year the actress has more reasons to celebrate this time. Her upcoming film Mahishasur Marddini is all set to hit the theatres next month and its team got together on Saturday to celebrate the festivity.

It was a starry affair at Rituparna Sengupta’s residency as the actress ushered in the festival of lights with a grand celebration organised at her residence on the eve of Dhanteras. Director of the film Ranjan Ghosh, producer Pawan Kanodia along with the cast including Shaheb Bhattacherjee, Sritama Dey and others were also present at the event.

The actress dazzling in an elegant red salwar kameez was in all smiles as she was spotted bursting green crackers at her terrace. Speaking about the gala celebration, Rituparna shared, “It’s an auspicious day of Dhanteras and it is feeling so good that we all are celebrating the festival of lights together today. Last two years we couldn’t celebrate Diwali because of the pandemic but this year I hope the lights will dispel all the darkness around.”

Talking about Diwali fashion, the actress said she likes to keep it traditional by opting for a sari or salwar kameez and pair it up with some elegant jewellery or heavy earrings.

Rituparna also shared that she mostly spends her Diwali with family and close friends by arranging an intimate house party and also offers puja to Ma Kali. She makes sure to burst green crackers and voices for an environment safe Diwali.

Apart from Mahishasur Marddini, the actress has lined up projects on the work front. She is once again pairing up with Prasenjit Chatterjee for the rom-com ‘Prasenjit Weds Rituparna’ that already has all eyes on it. She will also be seen in Kabir Laal’s film Antardrishti as the main lead opposite Indrajit Chakraborty and Sean Banerjee.