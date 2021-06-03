Yet again hitting out at the irrigation and forest department for poor performance, chief minister Mamata Banerjee today announced a proposal for planting 15 crore mangroves in three districts affected by cyclone Yaas to prevent soil erosion as a part of the state government’s latest initiative to combat natural disaster through nature.

Five crore mangroves will be planted in Sunderban, Digha and North 24 Parganas each. “The mangrove plantation will act as a first line of defence against soil erosion. Earlier, the state government had planted five crore mangroves in Sunderbans at a cost of Rs 6.5 crore and it was effective in preventing soil erosion,” said Miss Banerjee while addressing a meeting with the officials and chief engineers of irrigation department at Nabanna to prepare an action plan for combating natural disasters.

She directed that all embankments should be repaired immediately in view of alerts of a serious high-tide on 26 June. The irrigation and forest departments were held by Trinamul Congress turncoat Suvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee respectively. Miss Banerjee slammed the irrigation department over damage of embankments, which were repaired last year after cyclone Amphan hit the state.

“Irrigation department is building embankments and every year these are getting damaged due to natural disasters. We can’t allow our money to go down the drain. Money should be utilised properly. It is best to build concrete embankments. A committee has to be set up with river experts to provide necessary suggestions and agencies that build the embankments should be entrusted for maintaining those for 10 years,” said Miss Banerjee.

She sought a report within three days from state chief secretary HK Dwivedi on the fate of trees that had uprooted during Amphan. Hitting out at the forest department that had lifted many of the uprooted trees, she said: “Several trees were cut either by the KMC, municipalities, urban development bodies and forest department. What happened to those trees? How have those been utilised?” she questioned while suggesting that the trunks can help in preventing soil erosion if these are placed at sea beds.

Next, CM emphasised on taking up a separate development plan for Digha, which has suffered severe damage due to the cyclone and gave responsibility of Digha Development Authority, which was earlier held by Adhikari, to newly appointed irrigation secretary Prabhat Kumar Mishra.

Giving a detailed account of the proposed steps for Digha’s beautification, Miss Banerjee said that work had not been done properly resulting in maximum damage. “The foundation was not strong as a result of which the pathway has been damaged. Again a bridge by the irrigation department has been pending for four-five years. All these need to be inquired into,” said Miss Banerjee adding that all repair work has to be started immediately. Hawkers should be provided movable trolleys till shops are rebuilt, she added.