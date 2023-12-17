True to its policy on Logistics and Supply chain 2023, launched by the chief minister Mamata Banerjee at the recently-concluded Bengal Global Business Summit) summit, the state government today organised a sectoral workshop on “Logistics and Supply Chain” at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan. The workshop was inaugurated by the state chief secretary HK Dwivedi. The BCCI (Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industries) was the knowledge partner.

It was organised with an eye to explore the requirements of skill training and employment opportunities through advanced training centres (ATCS) and Centres of Excellence (COEs) with industry partnerships. An official claimed that the ATCs and COEs would be the driving force in ushering in change to adopt green and sustainable technologies, creation of courses in multidisciplinary areas, innovation and incubation etc.

