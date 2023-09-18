Work on Majerhat-Esplanade stretch of Purple Line picks up pace

Work on the Majerhat Esplanade stretch of the Purple Line of the city’s Metro network has picked up pace as the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) engineers have started taking up pre-construction work before kicking off the main task.

The Majerhat Esplanade section of the Metro, once commissioned, will serve as a crucial link between the Central and south-western parts of the city.

While working on the completion of Majerhat Station that has reached its final stage, the implementing agency is now gearing up for giving momentum to the remaining leg of the Joka-Esplanade Metro Corridor.

The RVNL has also set a target to complete the work within 48 months.Once operational, the corridor is expected to make commuting from parts of the city like Taratala, Beha- la, Thakurpukur and Joka areas towards Central Kolkata smoother.

Advertisement

Notably, the remaining stretch of the Majerhat Esplanade section has four

underground stations includ- ing Victoria Metro Station.

The implementing agency is gearing up to kick off the preparatory works for the construction of the station.

The authorities are said to have done aVibration Impact Study to assess the vibration levels likely to be generated during the construction and operations of the metro. Based on the reports of Vibration Impact Study, No Objection Certificate is also said to have been obtained from Victoria Memorial Hall Authority.

According to Kolkata Metro Railway, RVNL has started to barricade an approximately 5000 sq metre area for construction of the underground station.

After completion of barricading work, a diaphragm wall of 325-metres would be erected for Victoria station.

The preparatory work is expected to take around 30 weeks. During the construction work, the agency is to take measures to reduce the air and noise pollution particularly in the Maidan area to maintain aesthetic view of Victoria Memorial and its surroundings.