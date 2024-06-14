KMC, Metro officials inspect source of water ingress at Park St station

The officials of Kolkata Metro Railway and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation conducted a joint inspection yesterday to locate the source of water ingress in Park Street Metro station during the downpour brought by cyclone Remal last month.

According to the city Metro, during the inspection the century-old KMC brick sewer was found to be silted, having pores and holes in the manhole wall. “Three holes have also been found in the wall of the brick sewer through which water entered into the station area on 27 May,” claimed the Kolkata Metro Railway in an official statement today.

The carrier also informed that to arrest the seepage from the tunnel wall, the Kolkata Metro Railway has started grouting at locations where visible porous concrete is found in the diaphragm wall. “From 25 May to 10 June, 111 bags of cement have been injected inside the diaphragm wall,” said the statement.

The KMC, however, defied the claims of holes in the brick sewer or even the manhole wall. The drainage department of the KMC issued a report on the joint inspection claiming that the D-walls of the Metro were found to have cracks during the visit by the officials yesterday. “The claims are untrue,” said the member-mayor-in-council for Drainage in KMC, Tarak Singh. “The guard walls on the right side of the stairs were found to have cracks and that has no connection with our drainage system,” he added.