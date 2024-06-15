Monsoon to advance into south Bengal in next few days

After two weeks of blistering heat waves, South Bengal is anticipated to get some respite next week. The Regional Meteorological office has forecastr the advancement of the monsoon in parts of South Bengal in the next four to five days. According to the weather department, conditions are now favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Gangetic West Bengal, remaining parts of sub Himalayan West Bengal, Northwest Bay of Bengal, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and some parts of Bihar in the next four to five days. According to the weather scientists, the monsoon in Bengal generally follows the path of South to North and East to West. “The monsoon has already set foot in North Bengal which is being pounded by heavy downpours. It is at present in the Bay of Bengal area. The upcoming weather conditions could favour the onset of the rainy season in parts of South Bengal next week,” informed a weather scientist.

As pointed out by the weather officials, despite the favourable conditions, South Bengal is anticipated to get light rainfall while a few isolated places could get moderate rains. In addition, what is being considered as some relief by the weather scientists is the dip in day temperatures. The RMC is anticipating the mercury to fall by a few notches from Monday. From next week, after 17 June, the day temperature is expected to fall by three to five degrees and hover around 32 to 35 degree Celsius. “The dip in the day temperature would be brought by the Southwest Monsoon that will have a considerable impact in various parts of South Bengal,” pointed out the official. However, the date or expected time of the onset of the monsoon in Kolkata is yet to be affirmed by the weather office.

Advertisement