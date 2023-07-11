West Bengal: Governor warns against violence

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday said that criminals are being controlled through the establishment of a political control room, and strict action will be taken against them.

He made these remarks during a press conference held at Raj Bhavan. “Bandits today may become saviors one day, just as Ratnakar became Valmiki one day. Criminals are being controlled by creating a political control room. Strict action will be taken against them,” he said.

“The violence that is happening today will have severe consequences for the future of Bengal. We must secure Bengal for the future generations,” he said.

The Governor returned to Kolkata from Delhi today, coinciding with the announcement of the panchayat poll results.

Once again, he delivered a strong message against violence. Yesterday, he had meetings with the President of India and the Union Home Minister, and upon his return to Kolkata, he sent a stern message to ensure the security of Bengal.

Addressing the media, he emphasized the ongoing battle against escalating violence in the state.

“We will continue our relentless fight against the increasing violence. All authorities will take strict action against those responsible for unleashing such violence. The perpetrators of violence will ultimately regret the day they were born. This cannot be tolerated under any circumstances, as it will affect future generations,” he stated.