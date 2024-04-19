Rejinagar violence pre-planned by BJP: Mamata

Violence erupted again at Rejinagar in Murshidabad district on Wednesday evening, injuring around 20 people.

It was a ‘pre-planned’ move of the BJP to foment unrest, said chief minister Mamara Banerjee.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee said this while addressing an election rally in Islampur of North Dinajpur district on Thursday seeking votes for Trinamul Congress candidates.

“BJP workers, armed with swords, marched along the Ram Navami processions in different areas like Howrah.

Yesterday, one person belonging to a particular community was severely injured in the incident. One BJP MLA was instrumental behind the Rejinagar incident. Why won’t he be arrested,” the chief minister alleged, apparently demanding the Election Commission of India (ECI) to arrest the MLA from the saffron party.

“The DIG of Murshidabad range, who knew the Murshidabad district very well has been transferred so that the BJP can do such things to create violence,” the Trinamul Congress chairperson said.

Earlier in the week, the ECI had replaced Mukesh Kumar, the DIG of Murshidabad and appointed Syed Waquar Raza as a replacement.

While addressing an election rally organized by her party in Alipurduar on Monday, Miss Banerjee had slammed the commission, saying, “They will have to take responsibilities if communal violence erupts in Murshidabad and Malda.”

At least 20 people were injured and one woman sustained serious injuries allegedly from stone-pelting during the Ram Navami procession at Shaktipur in the Rejinagar area on Wednesday evening.

There were reports of a crude bomb going off as the procession was about to conclude.

“At least 20 people have been injured in the incident. A woman, who received serious injuries, was admitted to Murshidabad Medical College & Hospital,” according to police sources.

Sources said miscreants threw stones at the procession from the roof of a house, leading to violence.

Huge forces have been deployed in the area.

BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari hit out at the chief minister, accusing her of provocation and alleged that police fired teargas shells to disperse the procession.

“Mamata’s police joined the miscreants in this ghastly attack and fired teargas shells on Ram devotees to disperse them to ensure that the procession ends abruptly,” Adhikari posted on X.