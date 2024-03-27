2 arrested for poll violence at Gosaba

One Trinamul Congress supporter was injured after violence erupted in South 24-Parganas’ Gosaba ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

Trinamul Congress workers in Kumirmari were allegedly assaulted by BJP supporters, triggering counter-allegations of attack on BJP workers by Trinamul at Padmashibpur. Trinamul supporters filed a complaint against the BJP, following which the police arrested two BJP workers. Tension escalated in Sundarbans as fresh clashes erupted.

In Gosaba block’s Kumirmari, a Trinamul worker named Bubai Mandal was allegedly attacked by BJP supporters, leaving him severely injured. He was rushed to a local primary health centre in a critical condition. Trinamul accused the BJP of orchestrating a cycle of violence by attacking Ankan Mandal, Trinamul’s local president in Choto Mollakhali region.

Advertisement

The BJP, however, alleged that the Trinamul supporters attacked them and two BJP workers were hospitalized in injured condition. However, the police arrested two people, based on Trinamul’s complaint. They were presented in Alipore Court today.