WBCERC’s action on 2 pvt healthcare units

The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) has taken strong action against two private healthcare units including a premier pathological and radiological investigation centre in the city on charge of wrong treatment for two children in two separate cases.

WBCERC chairman Justice Asim Banerjee, retired judge of Calcutta High Court on Wednesday said, “A five yearold child died at Mohan Clinic in the southern part of the city owing to alleged negligence in treatment in April in 2022. According to a complaint lodged by Debarati Guha, deceased’s mother, lodged with the commission, the child died following a surgery to remove a dental abscess.”

In another case, the commission has fined Rs 10,000 to Quadra Diagnostic Centre in the Mukundapur area for showing a highly abnormal blood test report of a toddler of 22 months.

The complete blood count report (CBC) of the baby who was suffering from high fever was 7,000, raising eyebrows of the concerned doctor. Rattled by the extremely high CBC count, the doctor advised parents to admit the baby to AMRI Hospitals at Mukundapur unit, the WBCERC chairman said.

“Quadra Diagnostic management had also admitted something wrong in the blood report but they could not conduct a repeat test of CBC for the baby owing to the crisis in human resource strength on Sunday when the first test was done. The baby who underwent treatment for three days at the AMRI Hospitals Mukundapur was shifted to Ramkrishna Mission Seva Pratisthan because the parents could not afford charges for their baby at the Mukundapur hospital,” he added.

After a treatment of seven days at the Ramkrishna Mission Seva Pratisthan the baby got cured and discharged.