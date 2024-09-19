Waterlogging woes at Andal airport

Disruptions of flight operations from Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport due to waterlogging at regular intervals in the peak monsoon season this year has been a matter of concern for the authorities as CM plans to upgrade it into an international airport.

The flight operations from Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport in Andal have become normal from Tuesday. On Monday, the flight operations at Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport in Andal were suspended due to waterlogging in the runways after heavy rainfall in the surrounding areas.

“Our flight operations have become normal since yesterday and flights to Chennai, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar have taken off successfully with passengers from Tuesday. Our team is monitoring the situation closely,” said Kailash Mondal, director of Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport in Andal.

He further added that on Monday, four flights could not take off due to incessant rainfall in the surrounding area leading to waterlogging in the runway. Kailash Mondal said that today also all flight operations are normal.

Presently, domestic commercial flight operations from Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport in Andal take place to destinations like New Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati and Bagdogra and vice versa.

Due to this regular waterlogging, the airport has been facing huge revenue losses due to flight disruptions. From 2-4 August, flight operations have been cancelled by the airlines operator, IndiGo Airlines due to waterlogging in the runway after heavy downpour in the upper catchment areas.

Flight services resumed from 5 August after water level receded. The regular waterlogging in the runways and airport terminal during heavy rainfall has been a matter of concern for the authority of Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport in Andal. Due to repeated cancellations of flights the airport is losing its revenue during the heavy monsoon season.

Besides the regular passenger domestic flight operations, India’s budget air carrier, IndiGo Airlines has also started a cargo terminal from KNI Airport in Andal.

CM Mamata Banerjee has dreams to start international flight operations from Andal to neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, Thailand, Bhutan, Singapore etc. The state government has already sent a letter to the Union ministry of civil aviation seeking approval to convert the KNI Airport in Andal, which can presently handle 4 lakh passengers per annum to an international airport. The airport also has night landing facilities.