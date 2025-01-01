Work progresses in multi-tracking project in Andal

The transformative multi-tracking project between Son Nagar and Andal has moved into the next phase at Mugma for the 70 km Andal-Pradhankhunta section under Asansol division, thanks to the significant support from local government authorities. This crucial project, sanctioned by the Railway Board with an allocation exceeding Rs 12,000 cr, is a part of a larger initiative to lay new tracks stretching over 374.53 route km and 814.38 track km.

In collaboration with the Jharkhand and West Bengal governments, nearly all necessary land acquisitions have been completed, enabling the commencement of extensive civil, electrical, and S&T works. The work of the next phase has already commenced at Mugma in the section, marking a significant milestone in the project’s progress. The project aims to alleviate congestion on the mainline, potentially facilitating additional mail/express train services and achieving a target speed of 160 kmph between Pradhankhunta and Andal.

Advertisement

The project’s comprehensive scope includes the construction of one important bridge, 13 major bridges, and 138 minor bridges, along with multiple ROBs and RUBs to ensure seamless rail operations.

Advertisement

Additionally, the introduction of three new stations and the elimination of level crossings through flyover construction will significantly streamline rail traffic.

With an expected completion period of five years, this project promises substantial benefits for Dhanbad and West Burdwan districts, enhancing safety and improving rail operations across the region. The active involvement and cooperation of local authorities have been instrumental in advancing this project, underscoring a strong collaborative effort towards regional development.

The Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor will be from Ludhiana in Punjab to Dankuni in Hooghly district.