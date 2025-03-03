UP govt takes proactive steps to tackle urban flooding

The Uttar Pradesh government has stepped up efforts to address the issue of urban flooding well in advance.

The Urban Development Department has been directed to focus on modern drainage technology, flood prevention measures, and strengthening riverbanks to mitigate waterlogging and flood risks.

As part of this initiative, modern drainage systems are being developed in key municipal corporations, including Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Ghaziabad, and Shahjahanpur. To support this effort, the government has allocated Rs 750 crore, which will be utilised for drainage system upgrades, redevelopment of existing drains, and new construction in these cities.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently held a meeting to improve the drainage system and flood control measures in cities. During the discussion, he directed the Urban Development Department and Jal Nigam to strengthen sewage and drainage systems, ensure regular cleaning of drains, promote rainwater harvesting, and set up new pumping stations to prevent waterlogging.

Advertisement

Officials stated here on Monday that under the Smart City Mission, drainage systems are being modernised to reduce flooding. Special projects are also being implemented in Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur to tackle urban flooding. In these cities, drainage channels are being digitised for real-time monitoring and quick response in emergencies.

To support these efforts, the CM has released Rs 733 crore for developing the drainage system in Lucknow, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Mathura, and Shahjahanpur. In Lucknow, Rs 193.73 crore has been set aside for the redevelopment of the Qila Mohammadi drain, covering a 10.571 km-long drainage system, benefiting 2.5 lakh people. Additionally, the Geetapalli drain will be diverted with a 4.435 km-long RCC drainage line, costing Rs 112.47 crore, which will benefit 5 lakh people.

In Meerut, Rs 156.79 crore has been allocated for the construction of the Oden drain, covering an 18.33 sq km area and benefiting 4.35 lakh people. Ghaziabad will see the construction of the Shahberi drain, with an investment of Rs 132.65 crore, solving waterlogging issues for 3.9 lakh people.

In Mathura, Rs 89.71 crore will be spent on the Bhuteshwar to Ambakhar drain project, benefiting 75,000 residents. Meanwhile, in Shahjahanpur, Rs 47.75 crore is being invested to improve drainage from Roza Adda to Damah Puliya, ensuring better water management for the city.