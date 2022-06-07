Vlogger held for ‘abusing’ Mamata on social media over KK’s death

A special team of Kolkata Police on Tuesday arrested popular Bengali vlogger and YouTuber Roddur Roy for using abusive language on social media targeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the sudden demise of popular playback singer KK, who passed away after performing at a concert in Kolkata on May 31.

A joint team of Kolkata Police’s cyber cell and anti-rowdy squad traced Roy’s mobile tower location to Goa from where he was arrested. He will be presented before a lower court in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Soon after KK’s death, Roy released a video on social media in which he used abusive and unprintable language targeting Chief Minister Banerjee, state minister Partha Chatterjee and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim.

After the video went viral, cases were filed against Roy at three different police stations.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Santanu Sen had personally approached Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal and urged him to take action in the matter.

Finally on Tuesday, a team of the city police arrested him from Goa.

Previously also there had been several complaints against Roy for posting social media vlogs using abusive language.

He had also been charged for distorting the language and tune of songs by Rabindranath Tagore. However, this is the first time that he has been arrested.

Reacting over the arrest, BJP’s national general secretary Anupam Hazra said that it is surprising that a man who did not face any action for distorting songs by Tagore has now been arrested for commenting against the Chief Minister from as far as Goa.

Expressing satisfaction over the arrest, Trinamool’s Santanu Sen said that this will be a lesson for anyone that no one can use such abusive language on social media against the chief minister, or to be precise against anyone.