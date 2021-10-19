Ugly face of communal forces: Chakraborty on B’desh mayhem

The CPI-M has condemned the violence that prevailed in Bangladesh during Durga Puja but expressed hope in the fact that Left workers have already hit the streets in protest against the alleged rise of religious fundamentalists who attempted to create a riot like situation with attacks planned during the festival.

With the recent spate of violence in Bangladesh that saw Durga puja pandals being vandalised and videos of which quickly stormed social media, the CPI-M leader Sujan Chakraborty said it was barbaric and shows the ugly face of communal forces. “This is dangerous.” He warned that violence unleashed on people and pandals during a festival proves the fact that it was planned to foment riots.

“This just wasn’t an attack on any religion but a blow to humanity.” The senior CPI-M leader referred to reports about the deaths following the violence but the numbers are yet to be made clear.

“The matter is of extreme concern. Bangladesh has a rich history of culture and communal harmony. Certain elements are trying to distort that fabric and must be resisted at any cost.”

Chakraborty highlighted that the only positive news in the midst of this communal tension is the fact that CPIM workers in Bangladesh have already hit the streets in protest against the violence.

“Huge protest rallies were brought out in Sylhet and Dhaka. Eminent personalities too joined the rallies. This only shows the will to oppose communal forces which aim to divide mankind by deliberately attacking religious sentiments”.

The CPI-M politburo in its statement condemned the violence and requested that Bangladesh government do all in its capacity to restore peace and ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.

The party’s politburo member Surya Kanta Mishra warned that people should not come to conclusions by looking at viral videos that are doing rounds and are meant to trigger conflicts. He urged that West Bengal government should take all measures to prevent the outbreak of any possible conflict arising here out of the Bangladesh violence episode.