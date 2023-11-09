Agitation in Siliguri after dengue death

The CPIM leaders and workers in Siliguri today staged agitation at Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) today and finally served a representation to the Commissioner following the death of a patient suffering from dengue.

A resident of ward no 23 of SMC, identified as Bappa Roy (30), died of dengue yesterday as per the death certificate issued by a private hospital here yesterday.

The CPIM activists, under the leadership of SMC Councillor Munshi Nurul Islam, former Siliguri mayor, assembled in the Corporation office demanding proper steps to check dengue menace. Mr Islam alleged that the Corporation is so reluctant to check dengue menace in Siliguri.

The Corporation is functioning here in a festive mood paying no heed to necessary actions to check the menace.

“A youth has died of dengue in Siliguri yesterday. I suspect the Corporation will not show the death of a youth owing to dengue to avoid its responsibility,” Mr Islam said, adding, “I have informed the Commissioner that Corporation should not suppress the fact.

You can prevent us from entering the Corporation by the police but when people will hit the street …, the days are coming if the Corporation fails to take steps on time,” former Siliguri Mayor said.