Mayor consoles family members after dengue death

The CPIM activists yesterday staged agitation at Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) after the death of one Bappa Roy (30) owing to dengue. Today, Siliguri Mayor Goutam Deb met the family members of Roy, resident of ward no 23, to condole them after his death. “I am deeply saddened by his death. May his departed soul rest in peace,” Mr Deb wrote in his Facebook page. Mr Deb also wrote, Bappa Roy, resident of ward no 23, was admitted to a nursing home with fever and other multiple problems.

Roy died on Tuesday owing to dengue, according to nursing home’s death certificate. Notably, the CPIM leader Munshi Nurul Islam, former Mayor of the SMC and Councillor, yesterday claimed that the SMC would suppress the information about the death owing to dengue just to avoid its responsibilities as the Corporation has failed to take proper steps to check dengue menace.

Significantly, Siliguri MLA Shankar Ghosh, the BJP leader today met the family members of Bappa Roy. On the other hand, the BJP has staged dharna at SMC on several issues including the death of a dengue patient in Siliguri.

They also displayed a mosquito net demanding proper steps to curb dengue menace. The BJP leaders also came down heavily on the SMC on the issue of drinking water crisis. BJP MLA Mr Ghosh said: “ The death owing to dengue in Siliguri is less compared to last year, though there is a controversy over the exact information and reports . But unfortunate thing is there is no hoarding in Siliguri to curb dengue menace compared to several holdings for puja greetings displayed by Mayor and his associates.”

“Even there is no example in Siliguri where the administration and the people have taken initiative jointly to curb dengue menace,” Mr Ghosh added.