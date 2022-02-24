Two security personnel held in Anis murder case

The state police on Wednesday arrested a Home Guard and a civic police volunteer in connection with the death of student leader Anis Khan on the night of 18 February in Amta, Howrah.

The two have been identified as home guard Kashinath Bera, who was demobilised earlier by the SIT probing the murder and Pritam Bhattacharya, a civic volunteer of Amta Police station. While Bera was among the personnel who were in the RT (Response Team) mobile van, which was allegedly on night patrol on Friday night, about Pritam, the civic volunteer, police were yet to spell out his role on that night though they are certain about his complicity on the basis of evidence gathered so far.

State police DGP Manoj Malviya told mediapersons that the SIT and CID, who were investigating the Anis murder case have arrested two police personnel, home guard Kashinath Bera and a civic volunteer Pritam Bhattacharya of Amta police station, who were on the RT mobile duty on Friday night.

“Based on the evidence gathered by the SIT the two had been taken into custody after their complicity in the murder had been established following intense interrogation. Now, we are trying to elicit information by interrogating them on who else were involved in the murder”, said Malviya. He refused to provide specifics on whether they were the ones who had killed Anis on that night but only said that the truth and whoever else were behind the murder would be made public in a day or two.

Malviya, however, complained about non-cooperation of the family members, and of likely provocation by some political outfits who might be influencing the family. He said the family had declined to hand over Anis Khan’s mobile phone and turned down a proposal for conducting the second postmortem of the deceased in the presence of an executive magistrate by exhuming the body.