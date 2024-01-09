Bengaluru start-up CEO allegedly kills her 4-year-old son, arrested while fleeing with body stuffed in bag

A Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence start-up CEO was arrested by Karnataka Police on Monday when she tried to flee with the body of her 4-year-old son.

Suchana Seth, 39, allegedly killed her son at a Goa hotel and was fleeing to Karnataka in a taxi with the body stuffed in a bag. However, police got the whiff of the incident and arrested Seth from Karnataka’s Chitradurga.

The Mindful AI Lab CEO had checked in a Goa hotel on January 6 and checked out two days later on January 8.

The incident came to light after a hotel staff noticed blood stains in the room where Seth had stayed, and alerted the police.

According to the police, the four-year-old was killed by a sharp weapon. After committing the crime, Seth had asked the hotel staff to arrange a tax for her.

When police confronted her, she told them that she had left her son at a relative’s place in South Goa. Police found her answers evasive and they got suspicious. They asked the cab driver to report to the police station to gather more information.

She was arrested in Chitradurga while she was on her way to Bengaluru.

A team from Goa’s Calangute Police Station has reportedly left for Karnataka to take her in custody.

As of now, the motive behind the murder is not known and the police have started an investigation.

On LinkedIn, Suhana Seth has described herself as a AI expert and data scientist with over 12 years of experience. She also claimed to be on the list of 100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics.

After working in the US for several years, Seth founded her own AI start-up Mindful AI Lab in 2020.