Trinamul leaders criticise BJP

Trinamul Congress leaders have criticised the BJP after its MLA was found to be threatening a block development officer. The BJP MLA from Onda Amarnath Shakha threatened the BDO of breaking his nose at a Bijaya Sammelani programme which was held recently.

Condemning the incident, Dr Shashi Panja wrote on X: “In a shocking turn of events, the Onda BJP MLA Amarnath Shakha threatened the BDO of breaking his nose while addressing a Bijoya Sammilani programme. This incident serves a as a stark reminder of @ BJP4Bengal’s callous leaders whose repugnant display of misusing power is appalling.”

In another incident, Kunal Ghosh, state general secretary of Trinamul Congress criticized Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition for always criticizing the state government officials for having alleged links with sand and coal mafia at a time when some party workers have exposed the involvement of clandestine deals of district leaders with the sand and coal mafia who operate shady toll system and make hefty profits from illegal quarrying.

The profit from these proceeds goes to Adhikari and his cronies. Coming down heavily on Adhikari, Ghosh wrote on X: “Isn’t it laughable that LoP @suvenduWB should point fingers at the state administration when @BJP4Bengalparty workers have themselves exposed the involved of their districts honchos in clandestine deal with coal and sand mafia, operating shady toll system and raking in hefty profits from illegal quarrying. And who’s pocketing these proceeds?

None other than Adhikari and his BJP cronies.” He further wrote: “While he throws stones from his glasshouse, there’s undeniable photographic evidence of BJP union minister @JoshiPralhad rubbing shoulders with coal smuggling kingpin, Joydeb Khan. There’s evidence of BJP MLA @ Lakshman_G_ MLA negotiating the induction of tainted coal mafia, Raju Jha into the party with the blessings of national GS @ KailashOnline and national VP @ DilipGhoshBJP.”