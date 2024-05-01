I will leave politics if Shah can beat me in Diamond Harbour: Abhishek

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee reacting to the central leaders and chief ministers from BJP-ruled states visiting Bengal, said, “These Bangla-birodhis (Bengal haters) do not even know the names of our constituencies.”

Exposing BJP’s complete disregard for Bengal and its Bangla-birodhi mindset, Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday highlighted how migratory birds of BJP knew nothing of Bengal’s culture and heritage. “Amit Shah comes to Bengal and calls Balurghat as Belurghat. Today, while addressing a public meeting in Birbhum, Yogi Adityanath referred to the historic region as Birbhumi. This is why we call them Bangla-birodhi,” he said during an event in Mathurapur.

Pointing to a Bengal barb of the Prime Minister at a rally in Maharashtra, Abhishek said, “The PM had said that he will not let Maharashtra become another Bengal. I tell them that to understand our culture, they will need to take a hundred births.”

In a challenge to HM Shah, Abhishek said if Shah can release the Awas Plus money and the money for 100 days’ work or if Shah can defeat him in Diamond Harbour, he will leave politics.

Despite being criticised heavily for its “Belurghat” fiasco, central BJP leadership has not engaged in any course correction during its latest trip to Bengal. Earlier today, Union home minister Amit Shah also referred to Bardhaman as Vardhaman. “HM @AmitShah, a serial offender, mispronounces the name of yet another LS Constituency of Bengal while his accomplice @myogiadityanath follows his footsteps! First “Belurghat”, then “Vardhaman” and now “Birbhumi”, do the bohiragotos have no regard for Bengal?” the TMC posted on X.