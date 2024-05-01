Candidates feel confident of victory after filing nominations

The Serampore BJP candidate, Kabir Shankar Bose, Hooghly TMC candidate Rachna Banerjee and Arambagh TMC candidate Mitali Bag filed their nomination papers at DM office in Chinsurah yesterday.

All the LS candidates after submitting their nomination papers met the media to express their personal views.

The Serampore BJP candidate Kabir Shankar Bose was today accompanied by Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma while submitting the nomination papers.

Mr Kabir Shankar said that the common people are aware of the fact that TMC top leaders Partha Chatterjee, Anubrata Mondal, Manik Bhattacharya and a few others are behind bars on different corruption cases. The Sandeshkhali incident and later the recovery of arms and ammunition from there, the loss of jobs of so many deserving and undeserving candidates, the TMC is not left with anything to defend themselves in front of the common people.

“I am confident of my victory. My first work will be to implement the BJP ideology of sab ka sath, sab ka vikas, sab ka viswash,” said the BJP candidate.

The Hooghly TMC candidate, Rachna Banerjee said, “I am new in the political arena. Everyday, I am learning new lessons during my campaigning. I have put all my effort in winning the confidence of the voters of my constituency. The Lakshmir Bhandar scheme has left its deep impact on the common people, especially the women voters. A large number of beneficiary schemes and projects have benefitted rural as well as urban people. The Opposition may try its best to bring false allegations against the TMC to defame, yet the love, faith and belief towards our state chief minister Mamata Banerjee is more than before. The love, blessings and support of the common people towards me will make me victorious.”

The Arambagh TMC candidate, Mitali Bag, said, “The common people are now well aware of the fake promises of the Modi-led BJP government. The BJP has four MLAs in Arambagh sub-division, yet they have done no progress and developmental work. They are never to be found by the side of the common people during their needs and distress. The Arambagh people have realized their mistake by voting in favour of BJP in the previous election. I am going to win with a massive margin,” said Mitali Bag.