The South Dinajpur District Women’s Trinamul Congress committee today staged a symbolic protest against the hike in prices of essential commodities like Liquefied Petroleum Gas, in the country.

Members of the committee cooked food on firewood on the road and served among the protesters in front of the Balurghat police station, while hundreds of women activists demonstrated there against the central government.

The TMC activists claimed that the prices of essential items had gone beyond the reach of the middle class people.

Hundreds of women TMC activists assembled in front of the Balurghat police station, while some of them carried empty LPG cylinders with them and firewood.

“BJP is playing with religion and nationalism, which is not a solution to problems faced by the financially weaker sections of society. The central government has overlooked the common problems of the middle class society and the poor section. The central government is in favour of industrialists. The price of cooking gas has skyrocketed and the amount of subsidy has gone down. Prices of essential goods are also going up. As a result, women are afraid to enter the kitchen. As such, members of the district Women Trinamul Congress protested by lighting firewood on the road,” said one of the general secretaries of the committee, Pradipta Banerjee.

“Mamata Banerjee gives rice at the rate of Rs 2 per kg to the common people and gives free ration. She thinks of the common people. But the Modi government at the Centre does not care about the common man. The price of cooking gas has gone up and the subsidy for kerosene has been lifted. People will surely reject the BJP in the upcoming state Assembly elections,” she added.