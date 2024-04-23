Abhishek meets party leaders, workers at Kharagpur

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee today held a meeting with party workers in Kharagpur and discussed the party’s strategies for Ghatal and Midnapore Lok Sabha seats in West Midnapore.

The sitting MP actor-turned-politician Dipak Adhikari (Dev) is contesting from Ghatal once again. June Maliah, party’s MLA is contesting from Midnapore seat. Dilip Ghosh, who had won the seat in 2019, is contesting from Bardhaman Durgapur seat. Mrs Agnimitra Paul, BJP MLA, is contesting from Midnapore seat.

Mr Banerjee urged the party leaders and workers to resist the divisive policy of BJP and put up united fight. They should bury the hatchet and work together and prioritize the welfare schemes taken by Ma, Mati, Manus government during their campaign.

Party insiders said Mr Banerjee has contacts with all the leaders and workers of the district, up to the block level. He knows all the block-level workers and is constantly in touch with them.

In Ghatal, Dev nurtures the constituency and has taken a number of welfare schemes. The annual flood in Ghatal and its neighbourhood can be controlled if there is a master plan in place. Dev had raised the issue many times in the Parliament. Mamata Banerjee has said that if the Centre does not cooperate, the state government will implement the Ghatal master plan.

Dilip Ghosh had set up the organization in Midnapore and had won the seat. As he has been shifted to Burdwan Durgapur constituency, the BJP workers have moved with him. Mr Banerjee, it was learnt, told the party workers to ensure that the party nominees win in both the seats.