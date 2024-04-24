TMC in Malda Dakshin will get 3.50 lakh votes, win: Abhishek

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee urged people of Malda to vote against BJP to establish their rights and defeat the BJP.

Mr Banerjee said, during Covid neither the Congress nor the BJP MPs could be seen working for the people. “They did not come to the area and work for the people. Can anyone in Malda say that he or she has received any facility from the BJP?”

He was addressing a gathering at Kaliachak III, Baisnabnagar, under Malda Dakshin Lok Sabha seat. Mr Shahnawaz Ali Rahan is the Trinamul candidate in Malda South.

In 2019, AH Khan Chowdhury was elected from Malda Dakshin and Khagen Murmu from Malda Uttar. Trinamul did not have any MP from Malda. However, in the 2021 Assembly election, Trinamul improved its position.

Mr Banerjee said, “In last 10 years, we have seen how Bengal has been deprived. The money meant for Awas Plus has been stopped along with MGNREGA. The money for rural roads has been stopped. Petrol, which was Rs 50 per litre, now costs Rs 100, the price of diesel which was Rs 40, now costs Rs 92. The price of vegetables has gone up. People are fed up with the BJP.”

Mr Banerjee said the leaders, who are coming from Delhi, cannot speak our language and will demolish our long cherished cultural heritage. Rajnath Singh came to Malda and referred to the Malda south constituency as Malda east, which does not exist.”

He said Mr Rehan, party’s nominee, is far ahead of his BJP and Congress counterparts. “He will bag 3.50 lakh votes and win the seat. People believe in Didi’s guarantee and not Modi’s incessant lies.”

Mr Banerjee said Trinamul Congress, over the years has proved its mettle. “From Swasthya Sathi to Lakshmir Bhandar, Mamata Banerjee has kept her word. People have been benefited by the schemes and that will be reflected in the ballot boxes,” he said.