Trinamul Congress chief Mamata Banerjee today released her party manifesto for the Assembly election, promising, among others, an income scheme for all families, a student credit card with a credit limit of Rs 10 lakh, and ration delivery at the doorsteps of 1.5 crore families.

Terming them her ’10 Ongikars’ (pledges), Miss Banerjee said they will form the foundation of governance and will be the roadmap for the next five years. She said: “Our focus will be on making Bengal India’s fifth-largest economy by creating five lakh new jobs every year. We will ensure to uplift 35 lakh poor people from the poverty level.”

Under the basic income support scheme, female heads of general category households will receive Rs 500 per month, while for SC/ST families the amount will be Rs 1000 per month.

Students will be able to take loans upto Rs 10 lakh to pursue higher education using Student Credit Card at 4 per cent interest rate.

The Trinamul chief also said that in a new facility under the Kadhya Sathi scheme, rations will be delivered to 1.5 crore families at their doorsteps.

Small and marginal farmers would be provided Rs 10,000 per acre per annum through Krishak Bandhu scheme. “We will set up 10 lakh new MSMEs and 2000 new big industrial units in the next five years,” she said. “We shall appoint a Special Task Force to examine and propose OBC status to all the communities which are not recognised as OBCs like Mahishya, Tili, Tamul and Sahas,” adding that the Central government will be asked to grant ST status to Mahatos. A Special Development Board will be set up for the Terai-Dooars region, she said.