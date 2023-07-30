TMC issues notice to MLA Humayun Kabir

Trinamul’s state leadership has issued a show cause notice against Humayun Kabir, the legislator from Bharatpur in Murshidabad district. However, the TMC MLA stated, “I am not leaving Trinamul. But if the party expels me, I will not join the CPM, Congress, or ISF. Instead, I will make it clear that there are people with me, and I will form a new party.” Murshidabad district Trinamul’s president Shaoni Singh Ray confirmed the issuance of the show cause notice by the Trinamul’s state leadership. Although chief minister Mamata Banerjee did not mention Humayun’s name during her speech in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, she criticized his role in the panchayat election. She said, “In our party, there is one person in Murshidabad district’s Rejinagar who frequently creates disturbances and engages in violence.

Even though he is in our party, I do not support his actions.” Following this, discussions and debates over Humayun’s actions have commenced within the ruling party in the Legislative Assembly. When asked about the show cause notice, Humayun calmly responded, “Any party member has the freedom to issue show cause notice. I also have the complete freedom to respond.” He further stated, “I will return home and provide a prepared response to the show cause notice.”

He also informed that his son Golam Azad, a member of Trinamul’s panchayat samiti, has already “received” the show cause letter. Humayun confidently said, “I know what questions will be asked. Therefore, the answers are also prepared on my computer. I will send the ready-made response.”

Furthermore, last Tuesday, Trinamul’s state president, Subrata Bakshi, called up the Assembly’s deputy chief whip and MLA Tapas Ray to inquire about the positions held by MLA Humayun in the Assembly. Currently, Humayun is a member of two standing committees in the Assembly from Murshidabad.