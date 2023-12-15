TMC demands expulsion of BJP MP from Parl

Trinamul Congress today demanded the resignation of Union home minister Amit Shah, holding him responsible for the security breach in the Parliament on Wednesday.

The leaders also demanded the expulsion of BJP MP Pratap Simha, who issued the passes to the intruders. Minister Dr Shashi Panja and Trinamul state general secretary Kunal Ghosh, at a press meet also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must make a statement on the Floor of the House.

Kunal Ghosh said the incident is evidence of the failure of the central government. “If Mahua Moitra could be expelled for sharing a password, then why would BJP MP Pratap Simha not be expelled for issuing passes to the intruders? There is no right of the home minister to sit on his chair anymore. He should resign immediately and the prime minister should make a statement before the members of Parliament.”

Advertisement

They pointed out that 301 security personnel should have been present at the Parliament yesterday but only 176 were present. “Where were the rest of them? The central forces are used to maintain the security of the Bengal BJP leaders. The Centre is compromising national security,” added Mr Ghosh. The leaders also criticised the BJP for suspending the 14 TMC MPs from Parliament. “Mahua was ousted without any evidence.

The BJP MP who let the intruders enter the Parliament wasn’t suspended but the 14 MPs including our Derek O’Brien, who raised their voices on the issue of national security, were suspended today,” said Mr Ghosh. Minister Panja said, “Even after 24 hours of the incident, the PM has still not made a statement on the issue. The same had happened during the Manipur incident as well. There are multiple incidents when he has remained silent.”

The party also wanted to know about the BJP’s Gita Path programme later this month. “I challenge Suvendu Adhikari to show the cash memos of 50,000 Gitas. If he is unable to do so, it will be understood that he is the owner of all the black money required for the production of these Gitas,” said Mr Ghosh on the Leader of Opposition.

“The House belongs to the Opposition according to Parliamentary democracy. However, we have seen today that the House belongs to the BJP. Only the BJP will sit in the House,” said Dr Panja.