While allegations of political violence were levelled at the state government by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, today Trinamul MP Mahua Moitra retaliated by accusing Dhankhar of practising nepotism in the Raj Bhavan by appointing at least six of his family members or relatives as officers-on-specialduty (OSD).

Tagging the chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, on Twitter, the Governor wrote “Extremely alarming law & order scenario @MamataOfficial. Security environment is seriously compromised. In such a grim situation, called upon the chief secretary to brief me on the law and order situation on Monday 7 June and indicate steps taken to contain post poll violence.”

Citing examples of lawlessness, he wrote, “Response or lack of it by Kolkata Police on May 17 when there was ‘seize’ (sic) of CBI office by rogue elements and dharna by Chief Minister show it is at its nadir.”

He added, “Rampant vandalism and hooliganism has resulted in large scale arson, loot, destruction of property. Numerous instances of rapes and killings at the hands of rogue elements with no fear of law” are being reported.

“People are suffering targeted violence for ‘daring’ to vote against the ruling dispensation. In such a grim situation Chief Secretary of the State is called upon to brief me urgently on the law and order situation on Monday 7th June and indicate all steps taken to contain post poll violence,” wrote Dhankhar.

In her rebuttal, Trinamul MP Mahua Moitra published a list of OSDs on Twitter who have been appointed by the governor at Raj Bhavan. Moitra claimed all six persons in the list are related to Jagdeep Dhankhar whom she addressed as “Uncle Ji” on Twitter, and wrote “only way WB’s grim situation will improve is if you move your sorry self, back to Delhi & find another job. And Uncle Ji while you are at it ~ take the extended family you have settled in at Raj Bhavan with you.”

The list included the names of the OSDs and their relationship to Dhankhar ~ Abbhudoy Singh Sekhawat, OSD to Governor, Dhankhar’s brother-in-law’s son, Akhil Chowdhury, OSD coordination, close family relative of the Governor, Ruchi Dubey, OSD administration, wife of Major Gorang Diksit, ex-ADC to Governor, Prasant Diksit, OSD protocol, brother of Major Gorang Diksit, Kishan Dhankhar, newly appointed OSD and a close relative of the Governor.