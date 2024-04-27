Candidates file nominations on the day state voted for 2nd phase

The LS candidates in the district today filed their nomination papers at the district magistrate office in Chinsurah. Among those who filed their nominations were Serampore constituency TMC candidate Kalyan Banerjee, SUCI (C) candidates of Serampore, Hooghly and Arambagh. The Arambagh BJP LS candidate today also filed his nomination papers.

The Serampore Trinamul candidate Kalyan Banerjee today started his day by offering puja to Goddesses Sakuntala kali at Konnagar. He then moved to interact with the people, passing through Uttarpara, Konnagar, Rishra, Serampore, Seoraphuli, Baidyabati,Bhadreswar Champdany and then reached Chinsurah to file his nomination papers at the DM office.

Mr Banerjee, in a lighter mood said, “I am putting all my efforts to raise the victory margin by more than 2 lakh as demanded by the people of my constituency. There is no Modi craze or wave here, however, the craze for Mamata Banerjee has increased manifold. I am a dedicated and devoted soldier of my party and leadership. During my campaigning, people from the rural areas gather to express their love, faith and gratitude to their Didi, Mamata Banerjee. There is no existing power, which can break the bondage of the people with Mamata Banerjee.”

Serampore is a very sensitive constituency. Rishra, Champdany and Domjur are cosmopolitan towns. People from different faith, religion, culture and language reside in Serampore LS constituency.

The Modi craze is over and the divide-and-rule policy on religious sentiments will backfire this time. The BJP will lose very badly, said the incumbent MP.

The SUCI (C) candidates for Serampore LS constituency, Prodyut Chowdhury, Arambagh LS constituency candidate Sukanta Porel and Hooghly LS constituency candidate Paban Mazumdar today filed their nomination papers at Chinsurah.

The SUCI (C) district secretary Santosh Bhattacharya, present on the occasion, said, “Our protest ,fight and struggle is against unemployment, hike in the prices of essential commodities, and different ongoing corruption issues both in state and in the Centre.”

The Arambagh BJP LS candidate Arup Kanti Digar too filed his nomination papers today. He is confident of his victory. He said, “BJP has four MLAs in Arambagh. We have a strong organization; we are intimately connected with the people of Arambagh constituency. Soon after my victory, the pure drinking water supply system has to be improved and improve the health and agriculture sector. Agriculture too needs to be upgraded with advanced technology.”